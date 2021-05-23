Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWMAY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. AlphaValue lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

SWMAY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 64,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,717. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.9036 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

