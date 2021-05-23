Swipe Price Down 54.8% Over Last Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00004905 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $155.30 million and approximately $281.37 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swipe has traded 54.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00059995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.72 or 0.00843867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,765.73 or 0.08000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00078465 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 91,581,302 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.