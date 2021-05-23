Swiss National Bank Acquires 26,600 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,078,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $413,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 9,106.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.91.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $433.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,662. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $441.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $409.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.81.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

