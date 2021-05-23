Swiss National Bank Acquires 30,400 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $695,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,865. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $181.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $472.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

