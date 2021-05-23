Swiss National Bank Buys 66,400 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,678,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of International Business Machines worth $490,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $87,715,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,385. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.97 and a 200-day moving average of $127.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

