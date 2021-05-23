Swiss National Bank Buys 89,200 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,349,607 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $576,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 98,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,673,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,502,145. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.13.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

