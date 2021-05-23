Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,196,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $841,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.72.

WMT stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.75. 7,642,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,883,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

