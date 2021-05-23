Switch, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

Switch has increased its dividend payment by 1,034.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Switch has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Switch to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $997,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,210,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,583,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,500 shares of company stock worth $3,756,850 in the last 90 days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

