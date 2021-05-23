Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce sales of $14.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.72 billion. Sysco reported sales of $8.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $49.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.31 billion to $50.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $60.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.56 billion to $61.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.51 on Friday. Sysco has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.02, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

