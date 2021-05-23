Syverson Strege & Co Acquires New Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,211.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.37. 78,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,465. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.64.

