Syverson Strege & Co Sells 46 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Syverson Strege & Co decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.20. The stock had a trading volume of 70,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,387. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $252.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.94.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.