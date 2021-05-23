Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

Shares of TPR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,052,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,797. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $934,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.