Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRGP. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.44.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. 1,459,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,736. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,254,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,611. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.