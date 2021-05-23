Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post sales of $23.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.33 billion. Target posted sales of $22.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $97.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.78 billion to $103.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $100.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.04 billion to $107.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.89.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,084,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.81 and its 200 day moving average is $187.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $227.08. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 23.9% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 15.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Target by 9.2% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

