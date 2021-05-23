Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.48% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $138,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 175,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $47,835,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 995,199 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,905.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock valued at $39,410,054. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.35. 927,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,317. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

