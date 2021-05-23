TD Securities Increases Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$17.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CROMF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

CROMF opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

