Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Shares Acquired by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,332 shares during the period. Teekay LNG Partners comprises approximately 3.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $33,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGP. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 430,298 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $3,411,000. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $3,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,400 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

TGP traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. 145,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

