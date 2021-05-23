TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys $47,161.80 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $47,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 8,525 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $113,382.50.

On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,975.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $98,625.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $202,350.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960.35.

On Monday, April 19th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 625 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,506.25.

On Monday, April 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,893 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $39,258.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 206 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,816.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. 29,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,187. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 12.01.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 145.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TELA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

