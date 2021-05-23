Teleflex’s (TFX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $401.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 389.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 220,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,730,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

