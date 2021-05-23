Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million.

TLS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

In other news, major shareholder John Rober Camber Et Al Porter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telos stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.46. 582,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,803. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 761.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.