Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $60.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.10.

Capri stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.34. 2,594,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,470. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.94. Capri has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

