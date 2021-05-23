Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%.

TCEHY traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,301,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,415. The stock has a market cap of $715.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.25. Tencent has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $99.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

TCEHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tencent in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.87 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

