Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) versus Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Financial Analysis

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) and Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Terminix Global and Franklin Covey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terminix Global 28.48% 6.32% 3.09% Franklin Covey -5.98% 0.64% 0.19%

Terminix Global has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Covey has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Terminix Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Franklin Covey shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Terminix Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Franklin Covey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Terminix Global and Franklin Covey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terminix Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Franklin Covey 0 1 3 0 2.75

Terminix Global currently has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. Franklin Covey has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.96%. Given Terminix Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Terminix Global is more favorable than Franklin Covey.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terminix Global and Franklin Covey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terminix Global $1.96 billion 3.21 $551.00 million $0.95 51.54 Franklin Covey $198.46 million 2.19 -$9.44 million $0.14 219.86

Terminix Global has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Covey. Terminix Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Covey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Terminix Global beats Franklin Covey on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services. The company serves under the Terminix, Assured Environments, Copesan, Gregory, McCloud, Nomor AB, and Pelias brands. It markets its services to homeowners and businesses through digital marketing, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, door-to-door summer sales programs, telemarketing, and various social media channels and through national, regional and local sales teams. The company was formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. in October 2020. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. The company serves various private sector, government, and educational institutions in approximately 150 countries and territories. Franklin Covey Co. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

