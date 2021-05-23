TerraKRW (KRT) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $50.72 million and $36,790.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00060256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.21 or 0.00415698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00193550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.98 or 0.00854208 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 57,824,341,517 coins and its circulating supply is 57,823,612,408 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

