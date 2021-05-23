Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,916,365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,947,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 44.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.03.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $580.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,030,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,979,948. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $675.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $677.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

