Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after purchasing an additional 387,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,433,000 after acquiring an additional 126,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $94,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in The Western Union by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,105,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 112,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,292 shares of company stock worth $10,090,029. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WU. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.