Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

