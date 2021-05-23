Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of EVERTEC worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $2,470,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter worth $3,061,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $854,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $43.23 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

