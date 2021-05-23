Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of B&G Foods worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in B&G Foods by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

B&G Foods stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

