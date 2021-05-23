Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,212 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 163,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 153,754 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NTCT opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.44, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

