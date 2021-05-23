Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,756 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MD opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.16.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

