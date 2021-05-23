Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,180 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,673,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 560,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 331,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $20.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on PMT shares. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

