Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 539.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 814,871 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,508,000 after acquiring an additional 460,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 157,755 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 57,373.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 463,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 429,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $46.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.