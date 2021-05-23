The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Lowered by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.17. 5,414,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 266,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $16,654,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,594,230 shares of company stock worth $109,265,037. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

