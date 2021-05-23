The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $12.80. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 7,339 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 86,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,309,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

