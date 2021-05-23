The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.00 and last traded at $91.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average is $82.89.

About The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK)

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

