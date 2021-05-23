The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goodyear’s impending acquisition of Cooper Tire is set to strengthen the firm's leadership position in the global tire industry. Buyout of Raben Tire has also expanded Goodyear's network and enhanced its ability to serve fleets. Goodyear’s TireHub joint venture with Bridgestone bodes well for its long-term prospects. The firm's regular launch of innovative products and services to boost sales is praiseworthy. Goodyear’s new capital venture fund, Goodyear Ventures, which intends to advance future mobility solutions over the next decade, buoys its future prospects. Goodyear Ventures’ acquisition of TuSimple also boosts the company’s investment portfolio. Moreover, Goodyear’s restructuring program in the United States and Germany are likely to drive growth. As such, the stock warrants a bullish stance.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GT. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

GT stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,130,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

