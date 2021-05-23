The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $386.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $377.00 to $386.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.70.

Shares of HD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.77. 3,920,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,749. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.19.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

