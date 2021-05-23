The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Raymond James

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.70.

NYSE HD traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $315.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,920,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

