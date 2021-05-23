The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Casey’s General Stores worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $219.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.59. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.34 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

