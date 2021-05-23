The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.09 Million Stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. Research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at $275,343.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $56,898. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

