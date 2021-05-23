The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.26 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Arrow Electronics worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of ARW opened at $122.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average is $103.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $6,709,386.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,947.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,613 shares of company stock worth $26,072,626 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.