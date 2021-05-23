The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Robert Half International worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

NYSE:RHI opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.31 and a 12 month high of $91.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

