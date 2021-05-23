The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 180.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,120 shares of company stock worth $3,159,028. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -168.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

