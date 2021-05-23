The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,613 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.64% of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

