The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,800 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of The New York Times worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in The New York Times by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,230 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in The New York Times by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,105,000 after purchasing an additional 556,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,566,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The New York Times alerts:

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NYT opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.