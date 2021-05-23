The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Pennant Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $940.13 million, a P/E ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 140.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 118,705 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $936,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

