The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,227 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $136,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.42. 975,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,417. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average of $145.82. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

