The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 13,950 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $191,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 656,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 325,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $148.80. 666,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,062. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.38 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.