The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $242.11 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,637 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $242,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

Shares of MA traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $367.60. 2,708,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

